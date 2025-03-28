The Federal Government of Somalia has received a substantial shipment of armored vehicles and military supplies from the African Union (AU) as part of ongoing efforts to bolster the country’s security forces in the fight against terrorism and to enhance regional stability.

This strategic delivery underscores the African Union’s continued commitment to supporting Somalia’s security sector and its efforts to combat extremism.

The newly provided armored vehicles are intended to strengthen the operational capacity of the Somali National Army (SNA), improving both mobility and protection for personnel engaged in counter-terrorism operations, particularly in regions threatened by insurgent groups such as Al-Shabaab.

These advanced resources will enable Somali forces to more effectively confront security challenges and safeguard vulnerable areas under the threat of violent extremism.

In a statement, the Somali government expressed sincere gratitude to the African Union for its steadfast support, acknowledging the essential role the AU has played in Somalia’s ongoing efforts to restore peace and security.

The Federal Government emphasized the importance of such contributions in enhancing the country’s defense capabilities and facilitating the long-term stabilization of Somalia.

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has been a pivotal force in the region since 2007, providing both military and logistical assistance to Somali forces.

The partnership between AMISOM and Somali security personnel continues to evolve, with a focus on building the capacity of Somali forces to independently manage the country’s security in the future.

This recent delivery of military assets marks another key milestone in the collaborative efforts between Somalia and the African Union, as the country strives to overcome the persistent challenges posed by terrorism and instability.