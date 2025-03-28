Somali National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) Commissioner Mohamuud Moallim held a productive meeting with Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General Geoge Conwa and Crispen Rukasha, Head of OCHA to discuss the ongoing humanitarian situation in Somalia.

The discussions emphasized the importance of collaboration in advocating for immediate relief efforts. The group outlined strategic plans to prioritize and secure areas most in need of assistance, with a unified approach to support those affected by the crisis.

The meeting also underscored the essential role of NGOs in managing relief operations and preparations for the upcoming quarterly Country Humanitarian Forum (CHF).

The officials stressed the need for thorough planning and coordination to ensure effective humanitarian aid distribution.

The collaborative effort highlights the continued commitment of Somalia’s government and international partners to addressing the humanitarian needs of vulnerable populations across the country.