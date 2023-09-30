NISA busts Arms dealer linked to Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu, Somalia – The Somali National Intelligence & Security Agency (NISA) announced the arrest of Sakariye Kamal Sufi Abba-Sheikh, commonly known as Saki, arms dealer suspected of being associated with the Al-Shabaab militant group.

The apprehension of Kamal, a 28-year-old Somali national, came after months of surveillance by NISA, culminating in his capture as he attempted to flee to an Al-Shabaab-controlled hideout.

NISA, in an official statement, revealed that Sakariye Kamal had long been on their radar due to his alleged involvement in illicit arms trafficking.

The intelligence agency had been monitoring his activities closely, gathering evidence to build a solid case against him.

The National Intelligence organization further disclosed that Kamal was the mastermind behind a well-organized network responsible for smuggling military equipment into the country.

Operating covertly, the network employed deceptive tactics, disguising the illicit cargo as innocent shipments. Government forces, acting on intelligence, intercepted and confiscated a consignment of these smuggled military supplies back in May.

The interception took place at both the port and airport in Mogadishu, preventing these dangerous weapons from falling into the hands of extremist elements.

Al-Shabaab, a militant group with a history of violence and instability, has posed a threat to Somalia’s security for years. The group has been responsible for numerous deadly attacks targeting civilians, government institutions, and international interests within the country.

