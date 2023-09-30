Mogadishu, Somalia – The Chinese Embassy in Somalia hosted a grand reception on Thursday in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, captivating attendees with a special screening of the highly anticipated Chinese science fiction movie, “Wandering Earth II.”

The event, held in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, saw the participation of senior officials from the Somali government, local students, representatives of the Somalia-China Friendship Association, and foreign missions stationed in Mogadishu.

Nura Mustaf Mukhtar, the state minister in Somalia’s Ministry of Education, expressed deep appreciation for China’s unwavering support in crucial areas such as education, research, and skills development among the youth.

“In order to save the Earth, people from around the world have united to overcome enormous and never-ending difficulties,” Fei said.

She further highlighted China’s commitment to education by announcing that scholarships would be awarded to the top 10 students of the 2022-2023 academic year, enabling them to pursue research in the field of outer space.

Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, Fei Shengchao, shed light on the movie showcased during the event. Adapted from the novel of the same name by renowned Chinese science fiction writer Liu Cixin, “Wandering Earth II” narrates a gripping tale of a world on the brink of crisis as the sun approaches the depletion of its energy, exploring humanity’s relentless efforts to avert impending disaster.

Ambassador Fei emphasized the overarching theme of global unity in the face of adversity, as people from all corners of the world unite to overcome colossal and seemingly insurmountable obstacles to preserve the Earth.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, a time-honored tradition observed on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, has been an integral part of Chinese culture for thousands of years.

Traditionally marked by joyful family reunions, cherished full moon viewings, and the indulgence of delectable mooncakes, this year’s festival falls on September 29th.

The Chinese Embassy’s celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Somalia not only provided an opportunity for the local community to immerse themselves in the rich Chinese cultural heritage but also showcased the country’s commitment to fostering strong diplomatic ties and cultural exchanges with Somalia.

As the reception came to a close, guests departed with a renewed sense of appreciation for the ancient Chinese festival and a deeper understanding of the enduring bond between China and Somalia.

The Chinese Embassy’s initiative to bring cultural festivities and cinematic brilliance to Somali shores undoubtedly left an indelible mark as a testament to the power of cultural exchange and diplomacy in bridging nations and fostering mutual understanding.

