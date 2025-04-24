Mogadishu, Somalia – 24 April 2025 – The National Communications Authority (NCA), in partnership with the National Telecommunications and Technology Institute (NTTI) and SIMAD iLab, hosted the Girls in ICT Day 2025 Conference in Mogadishu, celebrating the global initiative under the theme “Girls in ICT for Inclusive Digital Transformation.”

The event brought together government officials, development partners, academia, telecom operators, internet service Providers, technology companies, and civil society to promote digital inclusion and inspire girls to pursue careers in ICT.

In his opening remarks, Mr Mustafa Yassin Sheikh, Director General of the National Communications Authority, emphasized the Authority’s long-standing commitment to fostering digital skills among Somali youth, particularly girls:

“Girls in ICT Day ” reminds us of our shared responsibility to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital revolution. Since 2018, the National Communications Authority has led initiatives to strengthen girls’ digital capacities, organizing national competitions, delivering over 35 targeted ICT training programs, and celebrating this day annually to promote awareness and create opportunities.”

The conference included keynote speeches and panel discussions from prominent national and international figures, including Mr Lionel Laurens, Country Representative for UNDP Somalia, Dr. Ally Simba, Executive Director of the East African Communications Organization (EACO), and Ms.Nermine El Saadany, Vice President of the Internet Society regional office.

They highlighted the necessity for ongoing investment in STEM education and mentorship programs to encourage innovation among Somali women and girls.

The conference also included three panel sessions focused on STEM education, local tech leadership, and a competitive segment where Somali girls showcased their tech innovations.

In his closing statement, H.E. Mohamed Adan Moallim Ali, Minister of Communications and Technology, reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering an inclusive digital future:

“Somalia’s digital transformation will not be complete until every girl has the opportunity to learn, create, and lead in the ICT sector.”

The Girls in ICT Day 2025 Conference reaffirmed the NCA’s commitment to supporting inclusive ICT policies, bridging the digital gender divide, and fostering a dynamic innovation ecosystem in Somalia.