Multiple rounds of Mortar Shells strike Mogadishu districts, casualties unknown

Mogadishu, Somalia – A series of mortar shells rained down on the districts of Kaxda, Wadijir, and Dharkeenley in Mogadishu, causing panic and concern among residents on Sunday morning.

While the exact number of casualties remains unknown, local residents have reported the incident, expressing their fear and distress.

Eyewitnesses stated that some of the mortar shells hit Tarabush, a slum village located in the Wadajir district, which has been significantly affected by the attack. However, authorities have not yet provided any official comment regarding the casualties resulting from the mortar assault.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack at this time. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group, has typically claimed responsibility for similar mortar attacks in Mogadishu in the past.

Al-Shabaab has been known to carry out such attacks as part of its ongoing campaign to destabilize the region and exert control over areas of Somalia.

This recent mortar attack comes mere days after a suicide bombing perpetrated by al-Shabaab in the bustling capital of Mogadishu. The suicide bomber targeted a crowded restaurant, resulting in the loss of five lives and leaving several others injured. The frequency and scale of these attacks indicate an escalation in the activities of al-Shabaab, particularly since the Somali president, who secured a second term in office last year, declared an “all-out war” against the terrorist group.

The Somali government has been grappling with the persistent threat posed by al-Shabaab for years. Despite efforts to enhance security and counterinsurgency operations, the group has managed to carry out deadly attacks, targeting civilian areas and security forces alike.

As investigations into the mortar attack continue, security forces remain on high alert, intensifying their operations to identify and apprehend those responsible.

