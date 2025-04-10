The Cabinet of the Federal Government of Somalia held its regular meeting today, during which significant achievements in the ongoing operations aimed at eliminating Al-Shabaab from various regions of the country were commended.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, also reviewed reports concerning the overall security situation in the country, with a focus on the successes achieved in operations against insurgents.

The Cabinet praised the brave soldiers of the Somali National Army (SNA) and local militias who have played a key role in the fight against terrorism, noting the significant setbacks inflicted on Al-Shabaab fighters.

Many areas previously under the control of the terrorist group have been liberated, thanks to the combined efforts of both national forces and local communities.

In addition to commending the security forces, the Cabinet highlighted the importance of accelerating support for the troops and enhancing cooperation between security agencies and the public in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

The meeting also approved a bilateral agreement between Somalia and Egypt, under which both countries will waive the visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders.

This agreement will allow citizens holding diplomatic passports from either country to enter and exit without restrictions, with a 90-day stay permitted without the need for additional documentation.