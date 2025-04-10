The Minister of Finance of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Biixi Imaan Eige, who has been on an official working visit to Kuwait, held meetings with government officials and leaders from international organizations involved in financial investments.

The focus of the discussions was on strengthening cooperation in the areas of investment and financial reforms in Somalia.

During his visit, the Minister and his delegation held a special meeting with the leadership of the Arab Economic Development Fund in Kuwait.

The meeting was centered around securing new investments for the country’s economic sectors and the financial restructuring process, an area in which the Kuwaiti government has played a significant role in the past.

Minister Biixi expressed his gratitude to the Arab Economic Development Fund for its continued support, particularly highlighting the Fund’s critical role in Somalia’s debt relief efforts.

He also stated that the meeting with the Director-General of the Kuwait Fund, Mr. Waleed Shamlan Al-Bahar, provided a comprehensive update on the current financial status following the debt relief and the strategic financial plans that Somalia is prioritizing for the coming years.

The Arab Economic Development Fund in Kuwait has been one of Somalia’s steadfast partners, consistently contributing to the country’s economic reforms and improvements in financial management systems.