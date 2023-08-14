Mogadishu mayor lays foundation stone for paved road connecting Suuq Baad & Gen Daoud Streets

Mogadishu, Somalia – In a significant step towards enhancing the city’s infrastructure, Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madale), the Governor of Banadir Region and the Mayor of Mogadishu, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a paved road linking Suuq Baad and General Daoud Streets in Yaqshid district.

This construction project falls under the “Build Your Country with One Dollar” initiative, which aims to mobilize local resources and engage the community in the development of their own neighborhoods.

The Yaqshid District, in collaboration with the local community and the Banadir Regional Administration, spearheaded the implementation of this vital infrastructure project.

Governor Jimale expressed his administration’s unwavering commitment to the construction of economic infrastructure, with a particular focus on improving road networks. Recognizing the crucial role that well-connected roads play in driving economic growth and social development, the Banadir Regional Administration has been proactive in its efforts to enhance the country’s economic infrastructure.

Under the administration’s leadership, multiple roads in the capital have undergone reconstruction and repair, demonstrating a concerted effort to improve transportation networks and facilitate smoother movement for residents and businesses alike.

The construction of the paved road connecting Suuq Baad and General Daoud Streets holds immense promise for the Yaqshid district.

It will not only enhance connectivity within the neighborhood but also contribute to the overall economic development of the area. The improved road infrastructure will facilitate the movement of goods and services, stimulate local trade, and create opportunities for economic growth.

The “Build Your Country with One Dollar” project represents a collaborative approach that harnesses the collective strength and potential of the local community. By actively involving residents in the development process, the project aims to instill a sense of ownership, pride, and shared responsibility for shaping the future of their neighborhoods.

As the foundation stone is laid, marking the beginning of the construction phase, the Mayor of Mogadishu expressed his gratitude to the community for their support and cooperation.



He highlighted that the success of this initiative relies on the collective dedication of all stakeholders, including the District Administration, local residents, and the Banadir Regional Administration.

The construction of the paved road connecting Suuq Baad and General Daoud Streets not only signifies tangible progress in improving the city’s infrastructure but also serves as a testament to the resilience and determination of the Somali people to rebuild and revitalize their communities.

In the coming months, as the construction progresses, it is expected that the newly built road will contribute to the socio-economic development of Yaqshid district, fostering prosperity and facilitating a better quality of life for its residents.

