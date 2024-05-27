Somalia’s Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development department of Monitoring and Evaluation in collaboration with the Jubbaland State Ministry of Planning kicked off a 12-day training workshop in Kismayo town .

The workshop is centering on ways of enhancing the skills and knowledge in monitoring and evaluation for Directors of Federal Member States planning ministries, BRA and Heads of sections of Monitoring and Evaluation department of the Ministry.

The Director General of the Jubbaland’s Ministry of Planning, Mr. Ayaanle Hussein opened the training workshop.

Among those in attendance were the Mayor of Kismayo, Mr. Omar Farawayne, and the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation Mohamud Nur.