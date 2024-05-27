The Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency Mahamuud Moallim held a meeting with with the head of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Somalia ( OCHA) .

They centred their discussions on various issues including the progress of organizing the Humanitarian Country Forum, preventing aid diversion, long-term strategic plans for disaster management, and finding solutions for IDPs.

They also discussed sustaining the Cash Program for displaced individuals, pending resolution of the program.

Commissioner Moalim reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to bolstering support to the Somali people affected by natural calamities.

The OCHA boss in Somalia commended the disaster agency and the commissioner for the incredible work and efforts they are doing to help the vulnerable communities across the country.

He pledged OCHA’s unwavering undertaking to coordinating humanitarian response efforts during emergencies, such as natural disasters and complex emergencies resulting from conflict.