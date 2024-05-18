The Director General of the Immigration and Citizenship Agency of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Ahmed Said Mohamed and his delegation who are in Norway for working visit engaged fruitful meetings and discussions with Frode Forfang, the Director of the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI), and other senior officials, including immigration police.

The discussion between the sides focused on several important issues including bolstering cooperation in the areas of training and other important support that ICA needs to improve service delivery.

During the meeting, Mr. Ahmed briefed the organisations on the progress made by Agency in the provision of Immigration and Citizenship services.

He underscored the agency commitment to further enhance immigration services to the Somali people and called the organisation to assist the agency in executing its mandate.