Minister of planning meets members of the Population and Housing Census Committee to discuss progress for the census

Somalia Federal Government Minister of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development Mohamud Beenebene, held discussions with members of the Population and Housing Census Committee.

The discussions with members of the committee happened at the headquarters of the planning ministry’s in the capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

They meeting focused on the progress of preparations for the census.

Members of the committee also briefed the minister on funding for this significant exercise that Somalia has not held for decades since the collapse of the military regime of late former President Mohamed Siyad Barre.

The purpose of the meeting was to also receive updates on the Census preparation phase, the establishment of the National Census Commission at Federal and State level of governments and to discuss resource mobilization strategies for securing funds necessary for the successful implementation of the Public Housing Census.

On the other hand, the minister held discussions with Kristina Svensson, World Bank Country Manager to Somalia to discuss better alignment of country’s strategic development priorities, ongoing World Bank projects, strategies to strengthen mutual partnership, and building on successful completion of debt relief.

