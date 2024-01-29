President Mohamud in Rome for the Italy- Africa summit

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has travelled to Rome, Italy to attend the Italy-Africa Summit.

President Mohamud and his accompanying delegation jetted out of the country on Sunday.

The President is scheduled to participate in the second day of the Italy-Africa Summit that runs from 28th January to 29th .

The Somali President joins other colleagues from African nations in attending the Summit that is expected to further the collaboration between Italy and African countries.

During the two-day summit, Italy is expected to launch a “new approach” for cooperating with African countries, which is “not predatory, not paternalistic, but not charitable either”, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.

The summit also tackled other key areas for collaboration including food security, education, vocational training, energy, economic infrastructure development, and culture.

The meeting also seeks to improve investment in African countries as a strategy to curb irregular migration from the continent

