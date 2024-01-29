SODMA Commissioner meets with King Salman foundation official to discuss bolstering humanitarian support for Somalia

Somali National Disaster Management Agency commissioner Mohamud Moalim has on Sunday held had meeting with Dr. Abdalla Rabi’a, advisor to the King of Saudi Arabia and head of King Salman humanitarian aid and Relief centre.

The meeting in the capital Mogadishu discussed potential opportunities for collaboration for disaster resilience projects that provide vital services to Somali people.

The two sides underscored the significance of closer cooperation in a bid to bolster humanitarian support for the Somali people affected by the El-Nino induced floods and other natural disasters.

The visiting head of King Salman aid expressed gratitude to the commissioner for the meeting and pledged the unwavering commitment by the aid agency to continue supporting Somalia in the humanitarian field.

He commended the disaster agency for coordinating relief assistance to the Somali people affected by natural calamities and highlighted the importance of enhancing support to the vulnerable people in the society.

Saudi aid agency KSrelief on Sunday launched 24 humanitarian aid projects in Somalia totaling over SR171.8 million ($45.8 million).

Abadalla arrived in Somalia on Sunday for the ceremony inaugurating the projects, which span multiple sectors including healthcare, food security, water and environmental sanitation, shelter security, volunteer programs, and education.

It is estimated that the projects will benefit almost 5.8 million people across the country.

The King Salman foundation has continued to support Somalia in different areas including humanitarian assistance and building resilience of communitiesacross the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

