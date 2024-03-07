Minister of Interior receives high profile Norwegian delegation to deliberate stabilization and reconciliation

The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of Somalia Ahmed Moallim Fiqi met with a high-level delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foriegn Affairs of Norway H.E Andreas Kravik.

The meeting in the capital Mogadishu focused on various important items including strengthening cooperation between the two countries in areas mutually beneficial to both sides.

The discussion also covered stabilisation, reconciliation and regional developments.

Minister Fiqi underlined that the Somali Federal government of Somalia is fully committed to fighting Al-Shabab and dismantling it from the Horn of Africa Nation.

He stated that the government is employing both ideological and military means to fight with the terror group.

The minister thanked Norway for playing a critical role in the ongoing efforts to liberated Al-Shabab militants from areas under their control , further emphasizing that the Somali people living in recently stabilized are ready to coexist and work with the government.

On his part, the Norwegian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed his country’s commitment to working closely with the government of Somalia in the areas of stabilisation, recovery and reconciliation.

Mr Kravik applauded the Somali government for its resolve to totally get rid of the insurgent group that has been wreaking havoc in the East African Nation for decades now.

