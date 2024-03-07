SODMA commissioner meets Somali Ambassador to Kenya, discusses bolstering humanitarian efforts

The Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle has on Wednesday met with Somalia Ambassador to Kenya Ambassador, Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle.

The meeting between the two officials which took place in Nairobi discussed various pertinent issues including the ongoing humanitarian crisis unfolding in Somalia and ways of bolstering relief to the Somali people severely impacted by recent El-Nino floods and other natural disasters.

According to a statement from the agency, both sides recommended appointing a representative for improved collaboration and connecting SODMA with humanitarian organizations in Nairobi.

Ambassador Jabril thanked the Commissioner Abdulle for the visit and underscored the significance of closer cooperation to ensure that humanitarian agencies respond to the current natural calamities facing the Somali population.

He commended SODMA for its enhanced and heightened humanitarian support to the vulnerable families across the country and emphasized the need for concerted efforts to address challenges resulting from climate induced disasters.

Commissioner Moalim expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the hospitality and reiterated the unwavering commitment by the agency to continue supporting Somali people who have been adversely affected by diverse natural disasters primarily the most recent one of flooding that has devastated homes and disrupted livelihoods.

SODMA has in recent days stepped up humanitarian relief assistance aimed at cushioning and alleviating the impact of natural calamities on the Somali community across the Horn of Africa Nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

