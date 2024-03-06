Minister of Interior meets SSF head, discusses bolstering cooperation

The Minister Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi on Tuesday held a meeting today with Bianca Jinga, the Head of the Somalia Sustainability Fund (SSF) Phase 3 in Mogadishu.

They discussed various issues including the importance of stretheninng cooperation and partnership between the two sides in priority tasks.

Minister Fiqi congratulated Bianca Jinga on her appointment as the head of this vital program. He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to stabilization, maintaining peace, and reconciliation.

Bianca Jinga said that the activities of the 3rd phase of the program are not limited to settlement, and that they are ready to support issues that are developing within the Somali community. Reconciliation and peace are the first priorities.

She commended the Somali government relentless efforts to stabilizing the country and intiating services in areas recently liberated from Al-Shabab militant.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

