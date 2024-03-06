SODMA and Qatari government to enhance humanitarianism support to Somali people ahead of holy month of Ramadhan

The Deputy Commissioner of Somali National Disaster Management Agency, Dr. Ahmed A. Adan, on Tuesday held meeting with Dr. Abdalla Bin Salim Al-Nu’aymi, the Qatari Ambassador to Somalia.

According to a statement from SODMA, the meeting was aimed at bolstering support for humanitarian efforts and reinforcing bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the ambassador majorly emphasized the Qatari government’s support to the Somali people who have been afflicted by natural calamities.

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to cooperating with the agency in a bid to bolster humanitarian support to the vulnerable families within the society.

Ambassador Al-Nu’aymi further announced that the Qatari Charity organization in Somalia will take part in efforts geared towards supporting underprivileged families during this upcoming holy month of Ramadhan.

Dr. Adan on his part stressed the need for expediting the implementation of the agency-requested projects that hold particular importance at present time.

Qatar’s aid operations in Somalia, which were mainly implemented through Qatar Charity and QRCS from 2017 to 2021, focused on providing social services, including health, education, support for internally displaced persons in Jubaland and food security in Puntland, Somaliland and the Mogadishu region.

Qatar’s charity has also been involved in providing camel meats during the holy month of Ramadhan the needy and the displaced people living in the outskirts of Mogadishu

