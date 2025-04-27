A special closing ceremony was held in Mogadishu for a group of Somali National Army (SNA) soldiers who completed an important training program.

The event took place at the General Dhagabadan Training School, where nearly 25 soldiers graduated after undergoing specialized military training.

The ceremony was attended by several high-ranking officials, including the Deputy Commander of the Somali Land Forces, General Cabdullaahi Aadan Xuseen (Ciro), the Commander of the General Dhagabadan Training School, Colonel Muhudiin Asbaro, and other senior military officers.

The training focused on various professional skills that are critical for national defense and maintaining public safety.

The soldiers were trained in operations, national security duties, and peacekeeping responsibilities.

Officials emphasized that the knowledge and experience gained during this course will help the soldiers contribute more effectively to ongoing security efforts across the country.

Speaking at the event, General Abdullaahi Iro praised the commitment and discipline of the newly trained soldiers.

He encouraged them to apply the skills they have learned in their daily duties and to remain loyal to their national responsibilities.

“Use your knowledge to protect your people and fulfill the national mission you have been entrusted with,” he said.

The senior officers also recognized the support of the European Union, which has been assisting in the development and modernization of the Somali Armed Forces.

They appreciated the EU’s continued efforts to help improve the professionalism and capability of Somali troops.

This training is part of broader efforts by the Somali government, along with its international partners, to strengthen the capacity of the country’s military and enhance national security.