The Somali Media Women Association (SOMWA), in collaboration with the Federation of Somali Journalists (FESOJ) and with support from the Royal Norwegian Embassy, held a one-day workshop in Mogadishu on press freedom and the protection of journalists in Somalia.

The workshop highlighted the increasing threats faced by journalists and emphasised the urgent need to strengthen press freedom and journalist safety through legal reform, awareness, dialogue, and capacity building.

In his opening remarks, Carsten Carlsen, Chargé d’Affaires of the Norwegian Embassy, condemned the harassment, intimidation, and imprisonment of journalists, often linked to state actors, calling such actions “unacceptable under any circumstances”.

SOMWA Executive Director Maryan Seylac, delivering the keynote address, drew attention to the unique risks faced by female journalists, including

assault, arrest, online abuse, defamation, and threats to their families—stating that these violations aim not only to silence but to erase women from the profession.

The workshop concluded with a dynamic panel discussion on recent media crackdowns, the need for stronger legal protections, and the role of ethical journalism in upholding democracy.

