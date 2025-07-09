Mogadishu – In a move aimed at improving urban infrastructure and enhancing service delivery, the Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of Banadir Region, Dr. Xasan Maxamed Xuseen (Muungaab), on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the 26-ka June road in the capital’s Hodan district.

The road, which connects the busy Shaqaalaha and Sheekh Cali Suufi intersections, had suffered severe damage due to recent heavy rains that caused widespread flooding and infrastructure breakdown in several parts of the city.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Mayor Muungaab emphasized that the project is funded by the Banadir Regional Development Fund, highlighting this as a direct outcome of the administrative and financial reforms recently implemented by the regional government.

“This is your tax at work. The people of Mogadishu deserve visible, tangible development, and we are committed to delivering it,” said the Mayor. “Through financial discipline and improved revenue collection, we’ve made it possible to invest directly in infrastructure that improves daily life for our citizens.”

The event was attended by senior regional and district officials, including:

Mohamed Ahmed Diiriye (Yabooh) – Deputy Governor for Security and Politics

Hassan Mohamed Jimale – Deputy Governor for Public Works

Ali Fahle – District Commissioner of Hodan

Local elders and traditional leaders

Executives from Docol Construction Company, which is responsible for implementing the project

Civil society representatives and residents

The initiative is part of a broader campaign by the Banadir Regional Administration to rehabilitate critical infrastructure in Mogadishu, with a focus on roads, drainage, and sanitation in flood-prone areas.

The 26-ka June road is a vital link for thousands of commuters, traders, and service providers in Hodan and surrounding neighborhoods. Its deterioration in recent months had disrupted mobility and economic activity in the area.

Mayor Muungaab reiterated the city’s long-term goal of creating a modern, resilient capital city through participatory development and efficient use of public funds.

He called on citizens to continue fulfilling their tax obligations, promising that transparency and accountability will remain core principles of his administration.