Man Arrested for Attempted Family Arson as Somalia Grapples with Disturbing Rise in Female Killings

Amid a rise in female killings that have deeply unsettled the nation, police in the Lower Shabelle region have apprehended a man who allegedly attempted to set his own family on fire.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the suspect was found in possession of a can of petrol and a matchbox, suggesting his intent to harm his wife and children. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

According to Mohamed Barre, a local resident who spoke to the media, the man was observed standing in front of his house, prompting concerned residents to raise the alarm.

“There is another incident this morning. A man was allegedly trying to burn his wife and children in the Afgooye district. He stood in front of their house and wanted to cause trouble.” Barre stated.

This latest incident adds to a growing list of alarming reports, including three separate cases in Qooryooley, Lower Shabelle, and the capital city of Mogadishu, where women were tragically killed by their spouses. Additionally, in the Dharkenley district, a man allegedly set his wife on fire, purportedly due to a suspected extramarital affair.

Members of Parliament have strongly condemned these acts of violence and called for an immediate end to the killings. They have urged the police to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators responsible for these heinous crimes.

The surge in female killings has sparked nationwide outrage and deep concern for the safety and well-being of women in Somalia.

Advocates and activists have been calling for increased efforts to address gender-based violence, provide support to victims, and ensure that justice is served.

The Somali police force, in collaboration with relevant authorities and community leaders, have intensified their efforts to protect vulnerable individuals, particularly women and children, from domestic violence and acts of brutality.

