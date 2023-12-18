Jubbaland State President chairs cabinet meeting on fight against Al-Shabaab and El-Nino floods

Jubbaland State President Ahmed Madobe has on Sunday evening chaired the regional State cabinet meeting in Kismayo town.

The meeting discussed a wide range of issues, the key being the security and humanitarian situation happening in the state.

The acceleration of government services to the people of the Gedo region, who have in the past years been at loggerheads with the state administration, was also brought to the fore in the meeting.

The Council also deliberated bolstering relief efforts for the families ravaged by the severe flooding in the regional state.

In the meeting, Madobe vividly underscored his administration’s commitment to helping individuals impacted by the El Nino-induced floods and fighting against the Al-Shabaab militant group that controls large territory in the region.

He implored the respective ministries to step up efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Somali people ravaged by flash floods and counter-terrorism operations to flush out the Islamist group from the state.

Jubbaland State is among the Federal Member States of Somalia adversely affected by the flooding that has submerged residential homes, leaving people to seek shelter in higher grounds and internally displaced persons ( IDP) camps in the outskirts of the city and even claiming lives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

