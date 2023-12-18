South West State President launches region’s Public Health Reference Laboratory in Baidoa town

South West regional state President Abdiasis Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen inaugurated the region’s Public Health Reference Laboratory, Newborn Unit, Stabilization Center (SC), and the Inpatient Pediatric Department in Baidoa in Baidoa town on Monday.

Laftagareen was accompanied by the state’s Health Minister, Mohamed Osman Jidow.

The State leader was taken through the different critical sections and got briefs from medical personnel on the significance of the centre.

Members of the federal Parliament, South West State ministers, other government officials, and medical professionals were present.

Speaking to the media, the State Health Minister Jidow outlined the importance of the center, saying that it can test diseases such as measles, COVID-19, and others.

Jidow added that the centre will go a long way in alleviating the plights of the local population.

He thanked the World Health Organization (WHO) and the SOS for their collaboration in the construction and buying of equipment for the centre.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

