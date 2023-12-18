South west state pledges to bolstering rights of women and vulnerable people

South West State President Abdiaziz Mohamed Hassan Laftagareen has received at the region’s State Palace Khadija Mohamed Diriye, the federal minister of women and human rights development, and her accompanying delegation in Baidoa town.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues, including strengthening and advocating for the rights of women and people with disabilities in the regional state.

Laftagareen undertook his administration’s commitment to championing agendas pivotal to women and people with special needs in the region.

He commended the relentless efforts of the Minister in fighting for the rights and justice of Somali women and vulnerable people in the community.

In turn, Ms. Khadija, on an official visit to the regional State, expressed gratitude to the regional leader for the warm reception she was accorded and pledged to continue supporting women and other vulnerable groups in society.

On the other hand, South West regional state President Abdiasis Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, along with the state’s Health Minister, Mohamed Osman Jidow, inaugurated the Public Health Reference Laboratory, Newborn Unit, Stabilization Center (SC), and the Inpatient Pediatric Department in Baidoa.

Among those in attendance at the meeting were the regional State second deputy speaker, Shamso Mohamed Yarow, Minister of Women of South West State and other high Federal and State government officials.

According to the UN-backed survey in 2006, the adult literacy rate for women in Somalia was estimated to be 26 per cent, up from 19 per cent in 2001. For the same period, the literacy rate was 36 percent for men, up from 25 percent in 2001, and 31 percent for both men and women.

