In a move that has raised alarm bells across Somalia, the Jubaland Regional State parliament has approved sweeping changes to its constitution, effectively eliminating term limits and allowing the current leader, Ahmed Madobe, to seek a third term in office.

The decision, made during the fifth session of the Jubaland parliament in the regional capital of Kismayo, has drawn swift condemnation from the federal government in Mogadishu and opposition groups, who have expressed grave concerns over the transparency and fairness of the upcoming regional elections.

According to Shukri Wayrax Kaariye, the chairman of the parliamentary procedural committee overseeing the constitutional changes, the amendments were enacted with the input of various stakeholders, including civil society organizations.

“Sixty-eight MPs were in attendance, and they have unanimously voted for the change of six articles that would affect education, health, the system of government, the parliament, and the regional elections,” Kaariye told reporters.

Crucially, the parliament voted to eliminate Article 70, which had previously restricted regional leaders to two terms in office.

Additionally, the new governance model grants the Jubaland president absolute power to appoint cabinet members, governors, and district administrators, and fill key security positions. The presidential term has also been extended from four to five years.

These sweeping changes come despite an earlier accord between the Somali federal government and regional leaders to hold direct regional leadership elections by November 30, 2024, as part of a broader push for a one-person, one-vote electoral system across the country.

“If the federal parliament operated the way Jubaland’s does, it would overcome most of the obstacles facing the country,” Madobe, the incumbent Jubaland president, told the local Jubaland TV network shortly after the constitutional amendments were approved.

Madobe, who has been in power since 2013 when Jubaland State was established, was previously reelected in August 2019 through a parliamentary vote.

That election was marred by allegations of undemocratic practices and accusations that the electoral commission had skewed the results in Madobe’s favour.

With the Jubaland regional elections now scheduled for August, both the federal government in Mogadishu and opposition groups are closely monitoring the situation, vowing to ensure that the electoral process is transparent and fair.

“These amendments undermine the progress that Somalia has made towards democratic governance,” said Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the President of Somalia. “We call on the Jubaland authorities to respect the earlier agreement and hold credible elections that reflect the will of the people.”

The international community has also weighed in, with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) urging all parties to “engage in an inclusive political dialogue to resolve any outstanding issues and ensure that the electoral process in Jubaland is conducted in a manner that is free, fair, and transparent.”

As the August elections in Jubaland draw near, the eyes of the nation and the international community will be firmly fixed on the region, with the outcome poised to have far-reaching implications for the future of democracy and stability in Somalia.