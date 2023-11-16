Interior minister engages talks with German ambassador

Somalia’s Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, Ahmed Moallin Fiqi, met with the German Ambassador to Somalia, Amb. Sebastian Groth, in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

The high-level discussions covered a wide range of crucial topics, including peacebuilding efforts, humanitarian assistance, and the ongoing flood crisis in the Horn of Africa nation. The meeting served as a platform for both parties to reaffirm their commitment to supporting Somalia’s primary priorities.

During the dialogue, Ambassador Groth reiterated Germany’s unwavering support for Somalia. He emphasized the importance of fostering peace and stability in the country, recognizing the significant challenges faced by Somalia and the need for concerted international efforts to address them.

The ambassador also expressed Germany’s commitment to providing humanitarian aid in response to the ongoing flood crisis, which has caused immense hardship to the Somali people.

Minister Fiqi, in turn, expressed his gratitude for Ambassador Groth’s dedication and Germany’s consistent support. He acknowledged the valuable contributions made by Germany and other international partners in Somalia’s state-building and peacekeeping endeavors. Minister Fiqi emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts in achieving lasting peace, stability, and development in the country.

