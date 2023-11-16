Joint Forces Launch Intensified Operations in Southern Mudug Region

The Federal Government Forces, Galmudug Regional forces, and Local Forces have joined hands to conduct intensified operations against Al-Shabaab in the southern areas of the Mudug region, with a special focus on Shabeelow.

Leading officers, including specially trained commando forces (Gorgor), have affirmed their commitment to regular joint operations in the southern areas of Mudug.

Major Abdi Mohamed alias Sul-Nug, the commander of the 18th Battalion of the Eagle Commando, provided detailed insights into the operations in the south of Mudug region.

He emphasized their continuous efforts to target the areas where Al-Shabaab fighters are hiding and eliminate their hideouts. Major Abdi Mohamed further highlighted that the enhanced security measures implemented by the federal forces, Galmudug regional government, and local communities have facilitated the return of previously displaced people to their areas.

, “This morning, we are on Mount Gadi where, some time ago, the Al-Shabaab militants (Khawarites) were expelled from here. We do not believe that there is a powerful Al-Shabaab that can face and stop the army. They only terrorize people with explosions, and we will end it.” Addressing the current situation, Major Abdi Mohamed Suul-Nuug stated.

The joint operations have successfully liberated several areas and villages that were previously under Al-Shabaab control in Galmudug and HirShabelle regions.

