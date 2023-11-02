IMF Approves $100M Funding for Somalia’s Economic Recovery

Washington D.C. – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Wednesday that its staff has reached a preliminary agreement with Somalia, paving the way for the release of $100 million in funding as part of a new 36-month credit program.

The agreement, known as the Extended Credit Facility (ECF), is subject to approval from the IMF’s board and aims to support Somalia’s economic institutions in formulating policies necessary for the country to achieve debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Completion scheme by December.

Laura Jaramillo, who led the team conducting a review on Somalia, acknowledged the progress made but highlighted the significant challenges that lie ahead for the country. In a statement, she emphasized the multifaceted nature of these challenges, encompassing economic, social, security, and climate risks.

“While progress has been made, Somalia still faces substantial obstacles, including those arising from economic and social disparities, security concerns, and the adverse impacts of climate change,” Jaramillo stated.

She further added that the current rate of economic growth is insufficient to alleviate widespread poverty, address the pressing social needs of the population, and generate enough employment opportunities for the youth.

Additionally, Somalia remains highly vulnerable to climate shocks that impede both economic growth and poverty reduction efforts.

The government of Somalia has been contending with the al Qaeda-linked militant group al-Shabaab since 2006. Al-Shabaab, which seeks to overthrow the government, has been responsible for frequent gun and bomb attacks, targeting not only the authorities but also peacekeeping forces supporting the government.

In addition to security concerns, Somalia has grappled with recurring episodes of drought and floods, resulting in the displacement of thousands of individuals over the years. These climate-related disasters have further exacerbated the country’s challenges and added to the complexity of its recovery efforts.

The IMF’s funding, once approved by the board, will play a crucial role in supporting Somalia’s ongoing efforts to rebuild its economy and strengthen its institutions. The financial assistance will enable the country to implement essential reforms, enhance economic stability, and lay the foundation for sustainable growth and poverty reduction.

