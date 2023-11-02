Somalia army liberates four Al-Shabab strongholds in Southwest Region

Mogadishu, Southwest state – The Somalia National Army (SNA) forces successfully captured four villages in the country’s southwestern region, which had served as strongholds for the notorious extremist group al-Shabab.

The offensive, aimed at rooting out the militants, marks the second phase of the government’s ongoing campaign against the extremist organization.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the villages of Dudumale, Bulo-Kajor, Abagbeday, and Elgaras, located in Hudur town, have now come under the control of Somali National Army soldiers.

In a statement released in Mogadishu, the ministry hailed the operation as a decisive step towards restoring safety and security to local communities.

“The Somali National Army has successfully taken control of villages previously under the influence of the Khawarij (al-Shabab). This marks the beginning of the second phase and represents a crucial milestone in our efforts to bring peace and stability to our communities,” stated the Ministry of Defense.

The liberated villages, which had long been under the grip of al-Shabab militants, have now been reclaimed by government forces, ensuring the restoration of peace and security for the local population. The operation has effectively dismantled the stronghold that al-Shabab had maintained in the region, thereby diminishing the group’s capacity to launch attacks and terrorize civilians.

The Somalia National Army, in collaboration with its allied forces, continues to engage in joint military operations against al-Shabab. This latest offensive comes after the successful completion of the first phase, which saw the liberation of portions of territory in central and southern Somalia from the control of the Alshabaab group.

