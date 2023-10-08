Ilhan Omar condemns Hamas attack on Israel

Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, took to social media to express her response on Saturday.

The mounting number of casualties and injuries has raised concerns globally.

Hamas launched a surprise invasion and series of attacks on Israel, catching the Israeli military and security services off guard.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country was at war, while Hamas boasted about its success in abducting and killing Israeli civilians and soldiers.

Representative Omar has consistently been one of Israel’s most vocal critics within the U.S. government, regularly condemning what she perceives as human rights abuses against Palestinians.

However, her critics have often labeled her comments and opposition to Israel as antisemitic. In contrast, her defenders argue that she consistently speaks out against alleged human rights abuses by other countries, including Saudi Arabia.

In response to the violence unfolding in Israel, Omar posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday afternoon, condemning Hamas’s actions.

She expressed her condemnation of the “horrific acts” being perpetrated against children, women, the elderly, and unarmed individuals who are being killed and taken hostage by Hamas. Omar emphasized that this senseless violence would only perpetuate the cycle of conflict, which should not be allowed to continue. She called for deescalation and a ceasefire, reiterating her commitment to advocating for peace and justice throughout the Middle East.

Newsweek reached out to Omar’s office for further comment, but no additional information was provided at the time of reporting.

Omar, along with Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, made history in 2018 as one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. Both progressive lawmakers have consistently criticized Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and faced criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike.

Newsweek also contacted Tlaib, who is of Palestinian-American descent, for her response to the situation in Israel. However, as of the time of writing, Tlaib had not made a public comment on the conflict.

Several groups critical of the Israeli government also weighed in on the unfolding events.

IfNotNow, a Jewish organization in the U.S., condemned the killing of civilians but pointed to the actions of the Israeli government, suggesting that they had provoked the violent response from Hamas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

