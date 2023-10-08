Security minister & police chief hold meeting with Qatari Ambassador

The Minister of Security of Somalia, Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh Ali (Dodishe), and the Somali Police Commissioner, Gen. Sulub Ahmed Firin, held a meeting with the Ambassador of Qatar to Somalia, Dr. Abdullahi Salim Al-nueymi, in Mogadishu.

The meeting, which took place against the backdrop of escalating security challenges faced by Somalia, emphasized the importance of strengthening the relationship between the police forces of the two countries.

The discussions focused on exploring avenues for collaboration and sharing expertise to effectively combat organized crimes and the persistent threat posed by the extremist group al-Shabaab.

During the meeting, Minister Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh Ali expressed his gratitude to the Qatari government for their continuous support and commitment to Somalia’s security sector.

He emphasized the need for enhanced police cooperation between the two nations, highlighting the shared goal of ensuring peace, stability, and the rule of law in Somalia. Minister Dodishe emphasized,

“We must work together to tackle the common challenges we face, including the fight against organized crime and terrorism.”

Similarly, Gen. Sulub Ahmed Firin, the Somali Police Commissioner, stressed the significance of collaboration in strengthening the capabilities of the Somali police force.

He highlighted the importance of exchanging information, training programs, and technical support to enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts in the country. Gen. Firin affirmed,

“By joining forces, we can better address the security concerns and make significant progress in the fight against al-Shabaab.”

The Qatari Ambassador, Dr. Abdullahi Salim Al-nueymi, expressed his country’s commitment to supporting Somalia in its security endeavors.

He commended the efforts of the Somali government in combating terrorism and reiterated Qatar’s readiness to provide assistance and share its experience in policing and counterterrorism strategies.

“We stand together with Somalia in its fight against terrorism and organized crime. Qatar is dedicated to fostering strong bilateral ties and assisting Somalia in its journey towards lasting security and stability.” Ambassador Al-nueymi said.

The exchange of ideas, expertise, and resources between the two countries’ police forces is expected to significantly enhance the capacity to combat organized crime and effectively counter the activities of al-Shabaab.

