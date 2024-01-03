IGAD Executive Secretary expresses regret over the escalating strained relations between Somalia and Ethiopia

Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, has expressed deep concern over the recent developments between Ethiopia and Somalia, which have threatened to constrict the brotherly relations between the two countries.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 3rd, January, 2024 from Djibouti, Dr. Gebeyehu said that I HAD I’d closely following and monitoring the situation as it has significance incrimination in the regional security and stability.

He called on the IGAD to be seized of the matter and urged Somalia and Ethiopia to exercise restraints and endeavour to resolve their issues in a peaceful and amicable manner.

The statement by the IGAD Executive Secretary comes a day after Somalia implored international and regional bodies including IGAD to intervene and prevent Ethiopia from interfering with her territorial integrity and sovereignty.

