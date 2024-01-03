Somaliland leader arrives in Jigjiga to enhance cooperation with the Somali Ethiopia region

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi has on Wednesday arrived in Jigjiga town, the capital of Somali Ethiopia region.

The breakaway region leader and his accompanying delegation were warmly received at the Garad Wiil-Waal Airport airport by the region’s President Mustafe Omar Cagjar and other senior government.

Bihi is scheduled to engage wide range of discussions with his Somali Ethiopia region leader on ways of bolstering trade and security collaboration between the two sides.

His visit comes two days after entering agreement with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on access to the Red sea which has continued to ignite public uproar.

Somalia Federal Government has denounced the Memorandum of Understanding reached between the two leaders and termed it ” null and void, ” unenforceable ” and unlawful.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

