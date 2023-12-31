High profile Al-Shabab leader surrenders to Somali military in South West State

A senior Al-Shabab commander has on Saturday surrendered to the Somali National Army (SNA) dealing a big blow to the Islamist group that has in recent been facing turbulence in defection and defeat.

Samow Ibrahim, a front leader for Al-Shabab gave himself in to the Somali military’s 60th battalion in South West regional State adding to the list of growing Al-Shabab high profile troops defecting to the Somali government.

Ibrahim who was the head of the group’s operations in Southern region surrendered himself to the Somali military whilst carrying an Ak-47 rifle and several other rounds of ammunition.

Samow who was with the group for five years said that he has denounced the group’s ideology of killing innocent people and wanton destruction.

He worked for the group for five years before deciding to surrendering himself to the Somali military personnel.

Military officials who spoke to the media said they will welcome any Al-Shabab operative who is ready to ditch the group’s ideology and surrender in compliance with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud ‘s amnesty for detectors.

His defection clearly underscores the significance of the military offensive against the terror outfit that is lossing to the Somali Federal government in terms of territory and personnel.

Al-Shabab militant group is facing serious military operations from the Somali Army backed by allied forces and international partners which have led the killings of hundreds of militants and destruction of their property.

