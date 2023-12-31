Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre promises removal of roadblocks in Mogadishu

Somalia Federal Government Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has pledged they the government will remove the several roadblocks erected in the capital Mogadishu in January, 2024.

Speaking at a meeting convened by Banadir regional administration to discuss and highlight the significant progress made in advancements it security in the capital, Prime Minister Barre noted that the roadblocks were causing untold suffering to the Somali people.

He underscored the importance of closer cooperation between the different security forces and members of the public to counter criminal activities in the capital Mogadishu.

The Prime minister declared the unwavering commitment by his administration to eradicating Al-Shabab from the country in the coming months.

He urged the Somali people to volunteer information on any suspicious individual within their midst in a bid to prevent loss of lives and destruction of property.

The meeting was attended by senior government officials including Mogadishu mayor Yussuf Madale and high ranking military and police personnel.

Mogadishu has in previous years endured closure of roads and congestion caused by roadblocks mounted by security forces to prevent the infiltration of Al-Shabab in to the city.

However, the closure has in some instances forced enraged officers to fire indiscriminately at road users and motorists in an attempt to clear the road but ended up in tragic loss of precious human lives.

