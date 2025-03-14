The Governor of Banaadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Amir, visited some of the public gathering areas and commercial centers located along the Sodonka, Wadnaha, and Maka-Almukarama roads this evening. The visit was aimed at assessing the security situation and the ongoing development progress in the capital.

Mr. Amir was accompanied on the visit by senior officials from the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the commanders of the Banaadir Region Police and National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA). During his visit, he met with a large number of citizens who were preparing for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

The Governor closely examined the security situation and the development efforts in the city, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the public and security forces to ensure the safety and advancement of Mogadishu. He urged the citizens of the capital to work closely with security forces and play an active role in the city’s development.

Mr. Amir emphasized the significance of the public’s contribution to the progress of the city, stressing that the cooperation between the people of Mogadishu and security agencies would be crucial in strengthening both security and development in the capital.

He also expressed that the purpose of the visit was to enhance the relationship between the community and security institutions, as well as to ensure that security forces are effectively working to protect citizens and contribute to the city’s development.