The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, officially concluded the Qur’an Kareem competition for the blessed month of Ramadan. During the ceremony, the President presented cash prizes to the top performers of this year’s competition.

The President emphasized that the competition is a testament to the deep commitment of both the Somali people and the government to the Islamic faith, and their continuous efforts to promote Qur’anic education and its practical application.

President Hassan Sheikh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting Islam and upholding the values of Islamic law. He awarded the grand prize of $20,000 to Abdrahman Abdullahi Osman, the first-place winner of the 2025 Qur’an Kareem competition.

Other awardees included:

– **Abdrahman Abdullahi Osman** – $20,000

– **Sakariye Abdullahi Hassan Rooble** – $15,000

– **Osman Abdullahi Osman** – $10,000

– **Aisha Aden Mohamed** – $7,000

– **Abdrahman Ali Hussein** – $5,000

– **Usama Yusuf Farhan** – $3,000

– **Ibrahim Abdrahman Ibrahim** – $2,000

President Hassan Sheikh also expressed his gratitude to the parents and teachers who guided and mentored the winners, praying that Allah grants them success, understanding, and blessings, and that they continue to serve their country with distinction.