Government Issues Stern Warning to Fishing Companies and Ship Owners to Comply with Federal Fisheries Law

The Federal Government of Somalia’s Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy has delivered a strong message to fishing companies and ship owners operating along the Somali coast.

The ministry has emphasized the necessity of adhering strictly to the laws outlined in the Federal Fisheries Law of Somalia.

In an official statement, the ministry warned that legal action would be taken against individuals or entities found to be operating in violation of the directives outlined in the Federal Fisheries Law.

The ministry cited Article 31 of the law, which details penalties for non-compliance, including fines, arrests, and the confiscation of both the unlawfully caught fish and the equipment used in the illegal fishing activities.

The move by the Somali government reflects its commitment to combatting illegal fishing, protecting marine resources, and bolstering marine governance within its territorial waters.

By enforcing the Federal Fisheries Law, the government aims to regulate and control fishing activities, ensuring sustainable practices and the preservation of Somalia’s marine ecosystem.

This recent development follows the release of Iranian fishermen who were arrested last month for engaging in illegal fishing along the Somali coast.

The release signalled the government’s determination to address illegal fishing activities and maintain robust maritime security.

Illegal fishing has long been a pressing issue in Somali waters, with foreign vessels frequently encroaching upon its territorial waters and depleting marine resources. These activities not only undermine the livelihoods of local fishermen but also pose a threat to Somalia’s food security and economic stability.

