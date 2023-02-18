FM, Somali official discuss counter-terrorism

Egypt’s Foreign Minister (FM), Sameh Shoukry met with Mohamed El Amin Soueif, the African Union’s (AU) Special Envoy to Somalia and Head of the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the Executive Council of the African Union.

At the outset of the meeting, Shoukry congratulated African Union (AU) official for assuming this position, stressing Egypt’s full support for him and his mandate.

newinsideMoreover, FM stressed the important role played by ATMIS in stabilizing stability, especially at this delicate stage before the mission witnessed a complete exit from Somalia at the end of 2024, and in light of the priority that Egypt attaches to consolidating and strengthening peace and security in the African continent.

Furthermore, Shoukry also reviewed the successful Egyptian experience in eliminating terrorism, which was based on a comprehensive approach that is not only limited to the security dimension, but extends to include economic, developmental, social and intellectual ones, stressing that Egypt is fully prepared to share its experiences with the African mission in this regard.

