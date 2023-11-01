Flash Floods Claim Lives, Injure Many in Gedo Region

Grabaharey district in the Gedo Region has been ravaged by flash floods, resulting in the tragic loss of at least two lives and leaving several people injured.

Governor Iman Adow Kaarshe confirmed the dire situation, expressing deep concern over the impact of the ongoing downpour.

Bridges within the district have been severely compromised due to the relentless floods, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the affected communities.

Governor Adow, acknowledged the casualties but provided no specific details regarding the current relief efforts. However, he did mention that local authorities are actively engaged in providing aid to the injured individuals, while arrangements for the burial of the two deceased men are underway.

The incessant rains have intensified an already difficult situation, disproportionately affecting vulnerable low-income families in the region. Their meager resources and limited access to basic necessities are further strained by the devastating floods, leaving them in dire need of immediate assistance and support.

These adverse weather conditions come in the wake of prior warnings issued by both the federal government and Jubbaland state authorities. The alerts cautioned the public about the expected heavy rains and the potential occurrence of an El Nino event. While the warnings primarily targeted Somalia’s coastal regions and areas adjacent to streams and rivers, the devastating impact of the flash floods in Grabaharey district highlights the far-reaching consequences of such natural disasters.

Efforts are now underway to provide relief to the affected communities and mitigate the damages caused by the flash floods. Local authorities, in collaboration with humanitarian organizations, are working diligently to address the immediate needs of the injured and provide essential support to those who have been displaced or affected by the calamity.

