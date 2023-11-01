Two Businessmen Executed in Dhusamareb Clan Feud

Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of Galmudug State, was plunged into tragedy on Tuesday evening as an ongoing clan feud between two subtribes of Habar gidir , Saleeban and Ayr clans took a deadly turn.

Two prominent businessmen, Sheikh Hassan Diirshe Ade and Said Tahleel Mohamed, both hailing from , Saleeban subtribe, were brutally shot and killed in a shocking act of violence.

The perpetrators, believed to be armed gunmen from the Ayr clan, launched their attack in the heart of Dhusamareb’s main market shortly after the Maghrib prayer. Swiftly evading capture, the assailants are currently at large, posing a significant threat to the safety and security of the community.

In response, authorities in Galmudug have launched a comprehensive investigation, leaving no stone unturned in their quest to apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice.

This latest act of violence is widely viewed as a retaliatory measure for a violent incident that occurred in Hananboore, located north of Dhusamareb, just a day prior. During that fateful event, Saleeban gunmen took the life of a member of the Ayr clan and left another wounded, further exacerbating the deep-rooted tensions between the two factions.

What is particularly alarming about this recent attack is its potential to ignite larger-scale violence within urban areas.

Commander of the Galmdug Dervish Col. Ahmed Abdalla expressed his apprehension.

“We are concerned that these acts of violence are now affecting our major cities, putting civil harmony at risk,” in an interview with Halqabsi News. Col. Ahmed stated.

Despite urgent calls for peace from leaders of both clans, the situation on the ground remains highly tense. The killings have sent shockwaves through the Dhusamareb community and neighboring city Adado, instilling a deep sense of fear among residents. There is a growing consensus that immediate action must be taken to address the root causes of the conflict and prevent further escalation.

