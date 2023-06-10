Flash Flooding in Somalia Kills Over 25, Displaces 247 – UN Report

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported that more than 25 people have been killed and at least 468,000 more impacted by flash flooding in Somalia since March. The flooding has also displaced 247,000 people, according to the UN agency.

Moderate to heavy rains have been reported in several areas of Somalia, causing flash and riverine floods. “Several parts of the country are likely to experience replenished groundwater sources and regenerated vegetation, but much more rainfall will be required to effectively relieve the impact of extended drought,” noted OCHA in its latest update.

The heavy rains and flooding have come following five seasons of drought that has displaced more than 1.4 million Somalis and killed 3.8 million livestock since mid-2021, the UN said.

According to the OCHA, in the worst affected district of Beledweyne and surrounding areas, flood water has started receding, but stagnant pools are hindering the return of displaced people and increasing the risk of waterborne diseases.

Somalia has been grappling with the effects of climate change, which have led to erratic weather patterns, including prolonged droughts and floods. The situation has been compounded by ongoing conflict and political instability in the country, making it difficult for aid agencies to provide assistance to those affected by the floods.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

