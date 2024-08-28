Goof District, Sanaag Region – The conflict in the volatile Sanaag region of northern Somalia escalated dramatically on Tuesday as fierce clashes between SSC-Khaatumo forces and Somaliland troops left at least five people dead and several others injured.

The confrontation marks the latest surge in a long-standing territorial dispute that has plagued the region for years.

The violence erupted early Tuesday morning in Goof district when SSC-Khaatumo forces launched an offensive against Somaliland troops stationed in the area. Initial reports indicate that the clash began after SSC-Khaatumo fighters attacked a group of Somaliland soldiers, resulting in the death of Geele Egeh Dawan, a resident.

The skirmish rapidly intensified, leading to additional casualties as local defenders attempted to repel the assault. During the fighting, SSC-Khaatumo forces reportedly captured two vehicles from their adversaries.

The primary parties in the conflict are the SSC-Khaatumo forces, representing the Self-Administered Somali Region of Khaatumo, and Somaliland troops. The SSC-Khaatumo forces, which have long sought greater autonomy and recognition, have clashed with Somaliland, an autonomous region that seeks to assert its control over disputed territories.

The clash took place in Goof district, located in the Sanaag region of northern Somalia. This area has been a hotspot for conflict due to its strategic importance and the ethnic and political divisions that characterize the broader Somali conflict. The violence also follows a raid on a Somaliland military base in Erigabo, a town within the Sanaag region, where one attacker was killed. The raid and its aftermath have further fueled the current conflict.

The escalation follows a series of provocations and retaliatory actions between the SSC-Khaatumo forces and Somaliland troops. The SSC-Khaatumo administration has accused Somaliland forces of deliberately targeting civilians, citing the recent killing of local businessman Salman Adan Abdi in Erigabo and the suppression of protests in Goof district.

The SSC-Khaatumo leadership has condemned what it perceives as Somaliland’s aggressive actions and has pledged to defend its territory against what it calls “blatant aggressions.”

The clash began with an SSC-Khaatumo attack on Somaliland troops, which quickly led to intense fighting. The SSC-Khaatumo forces reportedly seized two vehicles during the engagement and had earlier driven away camels grazing in the region. The violence has been compounded by mutual accusations of targeting civilians and military provocations.

The SSC-Khaatumo administration issued a stern press release condemning the actions of Somaliland forces and accusing them of inciting violence through recent provocations.

Lasanod, the administrative capital of the Sool region, lies at the heart of the conflict between SSC-Khaatumo and Somaliland. Historically, the city has been a flashpoint in the struggle over territorial control.

The SSC-Khaatumo movement emerged in the early 2000s as a response to perceived marginalization by Somaliland and has sought to assert greater control over regions that it claims are part of its traditional territory. The protracted and bloody nature of the conflict underscores the deep-seated divisions and the ongoing struggle for political and territorial dominance in the region.