Ethiopia underpins Somalia’s quest for peace and development

In a bid to further strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for increased cooperation between the two neighboring countries, the Ethiopian government has pledged to support Somalia’s efforts in achieving lasting peace, stability, and development.

The pledge was made during a meeting between the Somali information minister, Daud Aweys and Ethiopia’s ambassador to Somalia, Mukhtar Mohamed Ware. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring avenues for increased cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Ambassador Ware expressed confidence that Somalia’s current positive trajectory would be further bolstered through strengthened cooperation and partnership between the two nations. He applauded the remarkable strides made by the Somali government in enhancing security, achieving political stability, and promoting reconciliation efforts. He commended the Somali people and their leadership for their unwavering commitment to the country’s progress.

On his part, Minister Aweys provided a comprehensive overview of the current situation in Somalia, highlighting the progress made in various crucial areas. He emphasized Somalia’s dedication to achieving security, political stability, and reconciliation, paving the way for a brighter and prosperous future.

The meeting comes at a crucial time for Somalia, which has been grappling with persistent security challenges and political instability for decades. The government has been working tirelessly to address these issues, with the support of the international community.

The Ethiopian government’s pledge of support is a welcome development, as it will go a long way in supporting Somalia’s quest for lasting peace, stability, and development. It is hoped that this renewed commitment to bilateral relations will lead to increased cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including trade, security, and development.

This development also highlights the importance of regional cooperation in addressing the challenges facing the Horn of Africa region. The Somali government has been working closely with its neighbors to address these challenges, and this pledge of support from Ethiopia is a significant step in the right direction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

