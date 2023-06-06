10 Al-Shabaab Militants Paraded by Authorities in South West State: Somalia

In a major victory against the Al-Shabaab militant group, authorities in South West state have paraded ten militants who recently defected from the group. The defectors surrendered to government forces following intense military operations against the group.

According to South West state intelligence agency, the defectors were responsible for attacks against civilians and security forces in Juba, Bay, Bakool, Lower Shabelle, Middle Shabelle, Mudug and Hiraan regions. The group was also involved in extortion, kidnapping, and other criminal activities in the region.

Among the defectors is one Mohamed Amin who defected to government forces in Harardhere district on Sunday. Amin was a senior member of the group and played a key role in its operations in the region. His defection is seen as a significant blow to the militant group’s operations in the region.

The defections come ahead of the planned second phase of the joint military-civilian operations targeting South West state and Jubaland. The operations are aimed at rooting out the Al-Shabaab militants and restoring peace and stability in the region.

The South West state authorities have commended the defectors for their bravery in leaving the militant group and joining the government forces. They have also assured them of their safety and that they will be provided with all the necessary support to reintegrate into society.

The defections are a significant development in the fight against the Al-Shabaab militant group, which has been a major source of instability and insecurity in the region. The group has been responsible for numerous attacks against civilians and security forces, causing widespread suffering and displacement.

The South West state authorities and their partners in the fight against the militant group have reiterated their commitment to ending the group’s reign of terror in the region. They have called on other members of the group to follow the example of the defectors and surrender to government forces.

It is hoped that this will encourage more members of the group to defect and surrender, leading to the eventual defeat of the militant group and the restoration of peace in the region.

