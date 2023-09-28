Ethiopian forces and Somali police clash in Dolow, heightening tensions in restive Gedo region

Fierce fighting broke out between Ethiopian forces and members of Somalia’s police in the border town of Dolow, located in the restive Gedo region.

The clash, which occurred on Tuesday, was preceded by the Somali police’s refusal to comply with orders from Ethiopian troops to dismantle a security checkpoint in Dolow.

As of now, the exact number of casualties remains unknown, further intensifying concerns over the volatile situation.

The roots of this confrontation can be traced back to the recent expulsion order issued by Ethiopian forces targeting Barre Hirale, a former Somali warlord. Hirale’s presence in the region had caused unease among the Ethiopian forces, leading to their demand for his immediate departure.

However, this command ignited a rival military buildup, heightening anxiety among local residents who now fear the outbreak of wider clashes.

The refusal of the Somali police to dismantle the security checkpoint, as demanded by the Ethiopian forces, further underscores the delicate balance of power and the challenge of maintaining order in Gedo.

The clash between these two factions, each backed by their respective allies and interests, threatens to exacerbate the already precarious security situation and potentially plunge the region into further chaos.

