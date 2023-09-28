Sweden Strengthens Ties with Somalia as Ambassador Presents Credentials to Foreign Minister

Sweden’s Ambassador to Somalia, Joachim Waern, formally presented his credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abshir Omar Jama ‘Huruse,’ in the capital city of Mogadishu.

The ceremony, held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with both sides expressing their commitment to further strengthening their important ties.

Following the presentation of credentials, Minister Huruse expressed his anticipation for the continued progress and deepening of the longstanding relationship between Sweden and Somalia. Acknowledging the significance of the occasion, the minister emphasized the shared commitment to enhancing cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

At a subsequent meeting, Minister Huruse extended warm congratulations to Ambassador Joachim Waern on his new appointment and reaffirmed the close bilateral ties between the two countries.

The historical and multifaceted relationship between Sweden and Somalia encompasses a range of areas, including development cooperation, humanitarian assistance, and capacity building.

In addition to bilateral cooperation, the two sides also expressed their dedication to reinforcing multilateral collaboration.

The global challenges faced by both countries, such as climate change, peacebuilding, and sustainable development, necessitate concerted efforts and close cooperation within the international community.

The meeting emphasized the shared commitment to actively engage in multilateral forums to address these challenges effectively.

Ambassador Joachim Waern brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as the head of the Office of the Swedish Embassy in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

His extensive background in diplomacy and regional affairs positions him well to navigate the complexities of the Swedish-Somali relationship and contribute to its further development.

