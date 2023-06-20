Deputy PM chairs high-level meeting on Al-Shabaab war and arms embargo

Mogadishu, Somalia – The Federal Government of Somalia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Salah Jama, chaired a high-level Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting on Monday, attended by top security officials and the Mayor of Mogadishu.

The meeting focused on several critical issues, including the ongoing war against the Al-Shabaab militants and stabilizing areas that have been liberated.

One of the key issues discussed was Somalia’s push to have an existing arms embargo lifted, to enable the country to take over the responsibility of securing the country as the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) begins its planned drawdown this month. The deputy Prime Minister and his team underscored the importance of Somalia’s security forces having access to the necessary equipment and resources to effectively combat the Al-Shabaab militants and defend the country against external threats.

The meeting also highlighted the need to check the proliferation of arms in the country, which has been a significant challenge to Somalia’s security. The DPM emphasized the importance of enhancing the security of key public facilities such as hotels and business places, which have been targeted for attack by the Al-Shabaab militants.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting further discussed the progress made in the ongoing war against the Al-Shabaab militants, which has been a major security challenge in the country for many years.

The meeting explored ways to enhance the effectiveness of the security forces in their fight against the militants, including the need for better coordination and intelligence sharing among the various security agencies.

The Deputy Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of engaging with the international community to mobilize support for Somalia’s security and stabilization efforts.

He thanked the African Union and other international partners for their continued support and pledged the government’s commitment to work closely with them to achieve lasting peace and security in the country.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting highlighted the need for sustained efforts to address the security challenges facing Somalia. It called on all stakeholders to work together to achieve this goal, including civil society, the private sector, and the international community. The deputy Prime Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Somali citizens and to creating an environment that fosters peace, stability, and prosperity for all.

